You never really know what you’ll get from one of Aqwea’s NTS broadcasts. In one, the south London DJ compiles a ’70s soul special with songs from Marvin Gaye, Pharoah Sanders and Dexter Wansel. In another, she set her sights on Detroit, playing everything from Patrice Scott to Theo Parrish. Versatility, clearly, is the key to her prowess.