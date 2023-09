Brussels-born Apashe’s music occupies a space between punchy cinematic soundscapes and bass-heavy dance (think M83 or Hans Zimmer). Amplifying his forwarding-thinking sets with the help of live orchestras, hypnotic visuals and fragments of his own unreleased tracks, the producer and composer has collaborated with rappers Alina Pash and Sway; produced video game soundtracks; and had his music featured in the films Kingsman: The Golden Circle and John Wick: Chapter 2.