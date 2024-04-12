Artist

Antony Szmierek

Top trackThe Hitchhiker's Guide to the Fallacy

Upcoming events

MUTATIONS FESTIVAL 2023 - Weekend 2 Nov - 5 Nov
Various Venues, BrightonBrighton
MUTATIONS FESTIVAL 2023 - Friday Fri, 3 Nov
Various Venues, BrightonBrighton
Antony SzmierekFri, 3 Nov
The Hope & RuinBrighton
Antony SzmierekWed, 8 Nov
The Lower ThirdLondon
Antony Szmierek Thu, 9 Nov
Yellow Arch StudiosSheffield
Antony Szmierek Fri, 10 Nov
ZEROX - the Shooting GalleryNewcastle
Antony SzmierekSat, 11 Nov
BroadcastGlasgow
Antony SzmierekThu, 16 Nov
YES The Pink RoomManchester
Antony SzmierekFri, 17 Nov
DareshackBristol
Antony SzmierekFri, 12 Apr 2024
Band on the WallManchester
Antony SzmierekSat, 13 Apr 2024
LafayetteLondon