Formed in 1997, Antònia Font is Majorcan band led by guitarist and composer Joan Miquel Oliver. The band has stood out for their lyrics that cover subjects such as robotics and space travel – all written in Mallorquí, the style of Catalan specific to Majorca. The release of their 1999 self-titled debut heralded a surreal and prolific output from the band, which has grown into an orchestral sound.