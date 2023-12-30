Summarising the catalysts for their music, ANOTR said: “At the start of the pandemic, with clubs closed and our usual sources of inspiration in the nightlife scene put on hold, we started searching for inspiration closer to our hearts. This exploration led to us creating and curating a mix of the music we normally played in our sets with the music we grew up with and listened to across disco, funk, jazz, and indie.” The Amsterdam duo came out of the pandemic ready to soundtrack parties with their disco-infused house – all the more triumphant in their live shows.