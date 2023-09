Presenter and DJ Annie Mac is one of the most respected voices in British music radio. As host of BBC Radio 1’s flagship Future Sounds and Dance Party shows, she celebrated hits from both the charts and the underground, while championing female and LGBTQIA+ artists. Since leaving the BBC in 2021, she has refocused her attention on DJing and writing; and in 2022, she launched her own roving club night, Before Midnight.