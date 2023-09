Singer-songwriter Anitta is known as the queen of funk carioca: a blend of Miami bass and gangsta rap from the slums of Brazil. She has garnered hometown hero status by staying true to her rough-edged roots and raising her voice (and those of her contemporaries) out of the favelas. Her multilingual albums have been the catalyst for global recognition for the genre, netting her Grammy nominations and collaborations with Madonna, Snoop Dogg and J Balvin.