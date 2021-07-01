Belgium native Angèle defiantly tackled misogynists on her 2018 debut single, ‘Balance ton quoi’, which cloaked a statement on France’s response to the #MeToo movement in airy tropical pop. Though she’s descended from a musical family (her father is composer and singer Marka, and her brother rapper Roméo Elvis), her melancholic debut Brol (2018) and its follow-up Nonante-Cinq (2021) have solidified her as one of Europe’s most compelling pop acts in her own right. And her crossover appeal is already well-established; she collaborated with Dua Lipa on ‘Fever’ (2020) before joining Lipa’s 2022 Future Nostalgia Tour – and she’s one of the few French-speaking acts to have played at Coachella.