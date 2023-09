Messy house parties, impassioned lovers disputes and drunken bar frolics – these are the scenarios Andy Shauf’s listeners find themselves in thanks to the Canadian singer’s vivid songwriting. Labelled a “gifted storyteller” by NPR, a childhood spent in his parent’s music store provided Shauf with the perfect opportunity to learn many instruments. From drums to piano, guitar to clarinet, Shauf’s homely display of alt-rock has warmed the stage for acts such as Low and The Lumineers.