About Andrew Bayer

Grammy-nominated producer and Anjunabeats mainstay Andrew Bayer has been enamoured with electronic music since discovering video game MTV Music Generator as a child. Best known for the progressive house and trance cuts he’s blared from the soundsystems of Madison Square Garden and Tomorrowland, the DJ is masterful in a number of dance genres: from the self-described “analogue club sounds” of 2019’s Parallels to the upbeat electronica and introspective pop of In My Last Life (2018), which Clash praised as “rich and deeply expansive”.

