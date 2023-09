Andre Power is one of music’s foremost curators and DJs. As the co-founder and creative director behind radio show, artist collective and record label Soulection, he has helped catapult the brand that started in a basement to global reverence, going on to found his own events Link Up and A Night With Andre Power. He always seeks to introduce listeners to emerging artists, genres and sounds – expect a dynamic mix of ’90s hip-hop, Philadelphian soul and globally-sourced samples.