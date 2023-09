Singer-songwriter, rapper and producer Anderson .Paak blends vintage hip-hop, soul, funk and R&B to craft his uplifting sound. Often performing alongside four-piece band Free Nationals at his shows, he has collaborated with Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, Knxwledge and Bruno Mars. The latter forms the other half of Paak’s duo Silk Sonic, who, in 2022, took home the Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and Record of the Year with ‘Leave the Door Open’.