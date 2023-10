As An Trinse, Northern Irish audiovisual artist Stephen McLaughlin reckons with the cultural history of Ireland with sound and image, mapping what he describes as “the uneasy atmospheres and silences left in the Irish psyche in the aftermath of colonial and religious repression, using archaeology and ancient history as a conduit.” FACT Magazine about his A/V work 'Humic Acid Regress'. https://www.factmag.com/.../29/an-trinse-humic-acid-regress/ https://linktr.ee/straightola