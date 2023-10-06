Kentucky-born Amtrac spent most of his childhood banging the keys of a mini piano, strumming a beginner’s guitar, or singing in the mirror. His early obsession with music was magnified by his parents’ turntable, raising him to the sounds of Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd. These big concept bands continue to inform his artistic verve as a DJ, producer, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist – audiences of his shows can expect to see him play a vast range of instruments and hear his extensive vocal experimentation.