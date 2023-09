Named after the art commune in Munich where they first met, Amon Düül II’s mesmeric psychedelic rock was a cornerstone of West Germany’s krautrock scene in the ’60s and ’70s. Yeti (1970) incorporated acid, blues and opera styles, while 2010’s Düülirium moved into trippier territories. Over four decades in their career, Amon Düül II continue to bring an energetic carefree energy, light shows and improvised guitar instrumentals to their performances.