A unique combination of Turkish folk and psychedelia underpinned by cheery pop hooks, Dutch band Altın Gün bring something different to the table. Recruiting members via Facebook, bassist Jasper Verhulst set out to reinvigorate the ’70s Antolian rock he first heard while performing in Istanbul, with themes of love, death and traditional folktales at the forefront. A Grammy nomination for 2018’s Gece hasn’t ripped the band from their humble roots, as you can still find them mingling with their fans at shows before jumping on stage.