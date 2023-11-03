Crowning themselves as “south London’s favourite disco band”, all-female septet All Day Breakfast Cafe serve up a delicious spread of jazz, funk and Afrobeats. Led by the soulful tones of Loucin Moskofian, the ensemble’s influences and rich instrumentation cumulate on their debut EP, Builder’s Brew (2021), most notably on ‘What If Nile Rodgers and Fela Kuti Were Friends’. Plating up their sound with a side of silly at their shows – where breakfast-themed games like pancake-flipping contests are the norm – the band have performed at London Jazz Festival and the Royal Albert Hall.