Sydney-born, Los-Angeles based singer, producer, songwriter and DJ Alison Wonderland is the architect of her own sonic rabbit hole – full of future-facing pop, explosive beat patterns and danceable riffs and rhythms. The classically trained cellist spent her formative years studying with the Sydney Youth Orchestra, while playing guitar for local bands. When she discovered electronic production back in 2008, she began exploring music outside the constraints of traditional instruments, going on to create several full-length albums, become the highest-billing female DJ ever at Coachella, and sell out arenas around the world.