Whether she’s singing to the tune of folk, electronica, classical or trip-hop, Alison Goldfrapp’s breathy soprano is instantly recognisable. Best known as the vocalist of her eponymous synthpop duo with Will Gregory, the singer has been nominated for a handful of Grammy Awards and the Mercury Prize for the band’s work. She made her solo debut in 2022 with a peformance at Glastonbury, where she showcased her new brand of shimmering, dancefloor-ready tracks.