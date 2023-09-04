Alice Boyd is a singer-songwriter and sound artist based between south London and Bristol. Her music explores our interconnectedness with the natural world, intertwining folk-inspired harmonies, ambient electronics and field recordings. From making music with plants, through to recording underwater insects, Alice’s work draws attention to the often unnoticed sounds of our environments. Since her time as Artist in Residence at the Eden Project, Alice and her band have performed in botanical gardens, ancient woodlands and music venues across the UK. Described as a “perfectly judged tangle of synthetic and human voices, silences, field recordings, and unearthly gurgles” (The Sonification), Alice’s music invites us to ponder the intersection of human life and the landscapes we call home.