Algernon Cornelius – the self-described “token rapper at the noise show” – is known for switching between coherent flows and death-metal growls, but his production skills are what really set him apart. On his 2021 LP, The Miraculous Weapons of Clarkus_Dark, for example, he chops and connects obscure samples (’80s Italo-disco, dialogue from a monster movie) with fragmented beats to create a spooky and glitchy yet strangely beautiful sound.