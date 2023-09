London DJ Alexander Nut’s expansive sets span house, soul, hip-hop, jazz, reggae and funk. The founder of Eglo Records – a label that nurtures emerging UK talent across all genres – Nut is responsible for releases from Funkineven, Steve Spacek, Fatima and Byron the Aquarius. His eclectic taste informs his late-night NTS show, where he takes listeners on a journey with music selections from all over the world.