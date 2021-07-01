Alex Rex is the experimental folk moniker of Alex Neilson, a Scottish singer, songwriter and percussionist better known as the founder of Trembling Bells. Poetic and psychedelic in equal measure, his 2017 debut, Vermillion, was lauded as “bold and brilliant” by The Guardian. Rex is inspired by both ancient Greek theatre and Barbara Streisand, and is revered for his live improvisations. When he’s not meandering through an exhaustive list of genres and textures under the guise of “ghost-rock”, he tours the world with the likes of Shirley Collins and Will Oldham.