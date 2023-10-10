Alex Lahey’s brand of scuffy garage punk revolves around queer romance, pop melodies and her natural-born dry wit. Born in Melbourne, the ARIA Music Award-nominated singer and multi-instrumentalist received praise from Pitchfork for I Love You Like a Brother (2017) and 2019’s glam rock-tinted The Best of Luck Club, which Clash applauded for its “arena-ready choruses, guitar licks and heart-warmingly candid lyrics”. As equally candid when she’s on stage, Lahey’s shows are where the real magic happens: from impromptu saxophone solos to occasional acoustic renditions.