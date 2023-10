Back in 2022 – and despite having just one EP to her name at the time – the Saudi-born and London-raised artist Alewya was handpicked by Grace Jones to perform at her edition of Meltdown Festival. Like Jones, Alewya has a visionary approach to music, inspired by her Egyptian and Ethiopian heritage. Her live shows are filled with high-energy dance music, influenced as much by DnB, jungle and alt rock as it is by Ethiopian music, spiritual chants and singing bowls.