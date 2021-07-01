With one of the most compelling voices in modern music, singer-songwriter Aldous Harding’s brand of deeply emotional gothic indie folk is in constant evolution. After an early break opening for fellow Kiwi singer Anika Moa in 2008, she began working on her debut with Marlon Williams and Ben Edwards. Pairing avant-garde chamber pop instrumentals with elastic vocal techniques, Harding’s sophomore album, Party, was nominated for Album of the Year at the New Zealand Music Awards. Live, she flits between the guitar, tambourine and cabasa, complementing her shapeshifting voice with captivating stagecraft.