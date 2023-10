Santa Barbara’s Alastair Greene has been a figurehead of blues rock for over 25 years. Born into a musical family – with famed jazz trumpeter Alfred Alvarez as a grandfather – Greene made his debut with 2001’s ’70s-influenced A Little Wiser. Known for his technical guitar brilliance as well as his distinct baritone, Greene has toured internationally as a bandmate of arena rockers Starship, the Alan Parsons Project and Grammy-nominated blues singer Sugaray Rayford.