Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 (or simply Alaska) won the hearts of RuPaul’s Drag Race viewers in 2013 after reaching the final three of the competition’s fifth season. Before returning to claim their crown on the show’s All Stars spin-off, the sharp-tongued comedian, podcaster and performer released their tongue-in-cheek club-ready debut, Anus, in 2015. Pitchfork named single ‘Your Makeup Is Terrible’ as the best song ever released by a contestant of the show, and Alaska has continued their catchphrase-loaded take on dance pop with albums Vagina (2019) and Red 4 Filth (2022).