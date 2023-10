Layering thoughtful bars over jazz-soaked beats, Brooklyn’s AKAI SOLO has been creating his brand of laid-back lo-fi hip-hop since 2019. The head of progressive creative collective Tase Grip, the rapper’s influences range from anime and video games to the political climate in the US. With collaborations alongside fellow soul rappers Pink Siifu and billy woods, Pitchfork described 2022’s Spirit Roaming as an album “anchored by muted samples and soul-baring soliloquies”.