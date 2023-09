“100,000% a proper Manchester album,” is how Aitch describes his debut LP, 2022’s Close to Home. Since 2018’s viral freestyle, ‘Straight Rhymez’, Aitch’s bullish pop rap and Northern bravado have led to multiple UK top-ten singles, collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Ashanti, and co-signs from Giggs and Skepta, establishing him as one of his generation’s most sought after British rappers.