Dublin-based alt-folk star Ailbhe Reddy grew up with the guitars of Don McLean and Queen blaring from her mother’s car radio. But the riffs on her own cinematic debut, 2020’s Personal History, are far more understated, making room for the singer to reflect on her life: from social media toxicity to coming out as a queer woman; with Clash commenting that the release “feels more like a work of art than an album”.