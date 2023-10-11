What do animal memes, The Sims and eggs have in common? All three inspired The Dog and the Future (2018), the debut album by peculiar French synthpop duo Agar Agar. Fusing synths with techno, new wave and the alluring vocals of frontwoman Clara Cappagli, producer Armand Butheel aims “to make every song different from the others”. Since forming at art school in Paris, the pair’s outlandish music videos (‘Sorry About the Carpet’), simulation video game and synth-laden COLORS performance have kept fans entertained.