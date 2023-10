Afterlife emerged from West Palm Beach, Florida at the tail end of 2016 with a clear vision of what they wanted to bring to the world – the intersection between Slipknot, Linkin Park and modern hip-hop. Their debut album Breaking Point ambitiously tackled a variety of impactful topics; from mental health and domestic assault to political apathy and the weight of guilt. They blend singing, screaming and rapping over a heavy melodic landscape.