Afrotrak aims to cultivate an atmosphere where people can enjoy black culture represented and celebrated through the arts. Each Afrotrak experience is intended to evoke a feeling—of tranquility, thrill, etc. Since 2016, Afrotrak has produced concerts, events, art festivals, and more in the Chicago, DC, and NYC areas. We will continue facilitating memorable spaces and experiences for Black people. Afrotrak is behind the popular traveling series Nappi Hour, focused on bridging the gap between the African Diaspora and creating a space for Black people where "It's Okay to Let Your Hair Loose." Afrotrak has also produced and promoted concerts for Luke James, Soulection, Lloyd, Bilal, Phony Ppl, Slum Village, Mail Music, and more. In 2021, they broke international artist, Tems, in Chicago, selling out her debut.