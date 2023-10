Miami duo Afrobeta was formed in 2006 by lyricist/vocalist Cuci Amador and synth-centric producer/arranger Smurphio. Their mutual love of catchy songwriting, Cuban culture and dancing till the early hours is what initially inspired them to make music together, and they’ve since performed at some of the largest music festivals and venues in the world including Glastonbury, Space Ibiza and Burning Man.