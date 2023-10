Æther Realm have been concocting their unique mix of mythological folk and melodic death metal since forming in 2010. Based out of North Carolina, the four-piece drew comparisons to Finnish outfit Wintersun with their 2013 debut, One Chosen by the Gods, while 2020’s Redneck Vikings From Hell toys with the banjo and the sounds of flamenco. Live, they’ve played with metal heavyweights Alestorm and Unleash The Archers.