“Catchy, bouncy and brash” is how The New York Times describes the vibrant sound of South Korea’s Ak Dan Gwang Chil, better known as ADG7. Formed in 2015, the nine-piece ensemble – led by a trio of exuberant frontwomen – fuse together sacred shamanic ritual music and the historic folk of the Hwanghae Province with upbeat kitschy pop. Shining a spotlight on traditional Korean instruments including the ajaeng and janggu drums, the group’s live shows – especially their NPR Tiny Desk Concerts – are a feast for the eyes as well as the ears.