About ADG7

“Catchy, bouncy and brash” is how The New York Times describes the vibrant sound of South Korea’s Ak Dan Gwang Chil, better known as ADG7. Formed in 2015, the nine-piece ensemble – led by a trio of exuberant frontwomen – fuse together sacred shamanic ritual music and the historic folk of the Hwanghae Province with upbeat kitschy pop. Shining a spotlight on traditional Korean instruments including the ajaeng and janggu drums, the group’s live shows – especially their NPR Tiny Desk Concerts – are a feast for the eyes as well as the ears.

