One half of The Moldy Peaches – aka the crux of New York’s early aughts anti-folk scene – Adam Green is a multidisciplinary artist with an outlandish sense of humour. While Gemstones (2005) contains tongue-in-cheek lo-fi indie, Engine of Paradise (2019) satirises a war between humans and machines, which sounds as if it’s being played from a dusty jukebox in a western saloon. To a backing of acoustic guitars, Green’s sometimes-blunt, always-poetic live vocal delivery has kept his dedicated cult following endeared for decades.

