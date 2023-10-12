Browse events
Artist
Acid Mothers Temple
Top track
ACID MOTHERS TEMPLE - Interplanetary Love
Upcoming events
Desert Daze presents: Acid Mothers Temple with special guests The Stargazer Lillies + Westing + DJ NickAtNite
Thu, 12 Oct
Alex's Bar
Long Beach
Acid Mothers Temple w/ The Stargazer Lilies, Grandmaster
Tue, 17 Oct
Hotel Vegas
Austin
Acid Mothers Temple
Wed, 8 Nov
Kilowatt
San Francisco
Acid Mothers Temple & The Melting Paraiso U.F.O.
Fri, 10 Nov
Zebulon
Los Angeles