Widely credited for developing progressive trance in 2000 by fusing elements of house music with influences from techno and progressive rock, London based trio Above & Beyond went on to found the labels Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep. Their weekly radio show (Group Therapy Radio) attracts millions of listeners, and their tracks ‘Northern Soul’ and ‘We’re All We Need’ both earnt them Grammy nominations, bringing a fringe genre to the forefront of popular music.