Aba Shanti-I has been at the forefront of London’s soundsystem culture for decades. Born in east London to Antiguan parents, the reggae veteran’s soundsystem has held its own residency at Notting Hill Carnival since 1993. Alongside his brother Blood Shanti and his band the Shanti-Ites, he’s produced a number of roots reggae albums and has made several Boiler Room appearances, including when he curated his own series in 2018.