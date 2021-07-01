A$AP Rocky has been a constant in an era of flux for hip-hop: he was an integral figure in what many count as a new golden age of the genre throughout the 2010s. A$AP Mob has lured in the likes of Rick Owens, Skepta and pretty much all other figures considered to be part of the new zeitgeist, such is the boundlessness of A$AP’s creative inclinations. When he dropped ‘Praise The Lord (Da Shine)’ with Skepta, it accomplished what many thought was impossible – bridging the gap between UK and American hip-hop, and it became the biggest single for both artists.