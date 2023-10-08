With his mastery of turntablism, scratching and in-studio innovation, Montreal native A-Trak has built links between hip-hop and electronic music in a way few others have. Winning the 1997 DMC World DJ Championship at just 15, by 2004 he had been handpicked by Kanye West to be his tour DJ, and in 2007 he founded his own label, Fool’s Gold. His first mixtape – Dirty South Dance – set the stage for his signature remixes, and he has gone on to headline tours with Diplo, DJ Mehdi and Kavinsky, and his brother’s band Chromeo.