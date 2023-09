Often referred to as “New York’s loudest band” for their booming live shows, A Place To Bury Strangers have been creating their blend of post-punk, space and psych rock since forming in Brooklyn in 2002. Winning critical praise for 2007’s self-titled debut and 2021’s Hologram, the trio are most renowned for the chaos of their live shows, where a tidal wave of feedback, high-impact visuals and guitar smashing are the norm.