Artist
A Giant Dog
Follow
Top track
I'll Come Crashing
Upcoming events
A Giant Dog "BITE" Tour
Fri, 13 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
A GIANT DOG, w/ Dregs and Muscle
Sat, 14 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
A Giant Dog, Komodos, Dregs
Wed, 18 Oct
The Sultan Room
New York
A Giant Dog, Skorts, Dregs
Thu, 19 Oct
The Sultan Room
New York
A Giant Dog
Wed, 25 Oct
Icehouse
Minneapolis
A Giant Dog, Trouble In The Streets, The Whiffs
Thu, 26 Oct
recordBar
Kansas City
A Giant Dog w/ TsuShiMaMiRe
Tue, 14 Nov
Soda Bar
San Diego
A Giant Dog
Wed, 15 Nov
Zebulon
Los Angeles