Swedish twin sisters 7ebra create quirky pop songs with a minimalist punk spirit. Growing up playing music together in Malmö, Clash described their debut single, ‘If I Ask Her’, as a “pointed, infectious and sweetly melodic piece of music”. With a carefree DIY core to their sound, on stage, Inez plays electric guitar while Ella juggles keyboard, organ and Mellotron, all while playing drum samples with her feet.