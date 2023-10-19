The two Belgian brothers of Soulwax fame put the electroclash outfit on ice back in 2002 to spearhead the mashup movement. Seemingly just marrying two or more tracks together, the art of the mashup actually lies in the DJ’s ability to blend songs from the furthest corners of the musical map and create something new and danceable. Salt-N-Pepa and The Stooges, Destiny’s Child and Nirvana, Basement Jaxx and The Clash – genre partitions (and copyright laws) be damned. Infinitely surprising, their first album in 2002, As Heard on Radio Soulwax Pt 2, breathed new life into classic songs, blending them in and dressing them up in club-ready beats and basslines.