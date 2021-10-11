If there’s a group that represents the hyperpop zeitgeist, it’s 100 gecs. The duo’s debut album, 1000 gecs, reworked many of the tropes of modern popular music – emotional trance synths, blown-out dubstep drops and bubblegum pop melodies – into a maximalist patchwork that sounds totally singular. Their ability to morph established sounds and music into echoes of themselves culminated in the remix album 1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues. Calling upon 21 guest features – including Fall Out Boy, Charli XCX, Kero Kero Bonito and a host of other post-ironic pop figures – the record marked a genre-crushing vision of pop’s future.